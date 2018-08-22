4 killed, 16 injured in fire at Mumbai apartment

Mumbai: In an incident that took place in central Mumbai killed at least 4 people and 16 others got injured in a fire that broke out at a high-rise residential building.

Fire and huge plumes of smoke were seen from the building. The fire brigade control room got a message about the blaze on twelfth floor of the building at 8.32 am, an official said.

Crystal Tower is located near Hindmata Cinema in Parel.

The fire that out on the twelfth floor of 17-storey building quickly spread to the other upper floors and adjacent flats.The smoke spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building’s staircases, news agency PTI quoted Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale as saying.

Authorities have begun an investigation to find out what led to the blaze. “Criminal offence will be declared…The building will be labelled as unsafe and it will be evacuated. The fire sprinkles were not working at all,” PS Rahangdale said.

The injured people are being treated at KEM Hospital in the city.

Eight fire engines, four water tankers, snorkels, police and mechanics were involved in efforts to control the blaze and rescue the people trapped inside.