40 militants killed by Egyptian forces after attack on tourists

After an attack on tourist bus in Egypt, the Egyptian forces killed at least 40 militants in two operations after four people died in a roadside bomb explosion.

The militants were planning attacks against churches, state institutions, economic interests, the armed forces and tourist sites, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Saturday. The operations took place in northern Sinai and Giza.

Three Vietnamese nationals and an Egyptian tour guide were killed in the bombing attack on Friday, the state-run Ahram Gate reported, citing a statement from the country’s Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadeq.

Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7.