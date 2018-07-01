42 dead, 3 injured in a bus mishap in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: According to the information given by the reports, in a mishap that took place in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district killed at least 42 people and 3 others got injured after a bus fell down in a gorge in Nainidhada area.

As per reports, 45 people were travelling in the bus that fell in a gorge. After the incident, Police and National Disaster Management Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot to rescue people. The accident happened on the Pipali-Bhoan motorway in Nainidanda block of Pauri Garhwal.

All passengers were heading towards Ramnagar from Bhoan in a minibus that fell in the gorge and reason for the accident is yet not clarified.

Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar told reporters that injured are in critical condition and undergoing the treatment.

Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat offered his condolences to the families of deceased.