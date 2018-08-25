42 Pakistani dead in Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Prishita Rathi
Haj pilgrims die in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia: According to the information given by the officials from the Pakistani Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, in an incident that took place in Saudi Arabia in the ongoing Haj pilgrimage killed at least 42 Pakistani pilgrims.

As per the media reports, of 42 victims, 30 were male and 12 female. Most of them died of suffocation or in road accidents.

The dead pilgrims were aged between early 40s and late 80s.

According to the ministry officials, 184,210 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia under government and private programmes to perform Haj this year.

