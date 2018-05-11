5 award-winning short films you cannot afford to miss!

With the growth of digital media, short films have captured the youth audience and the viewers of short films are increasing day by day. People who are active users of YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and other such apps, prefer watching short films than watching a full movie of about 2-3 hours. Short films generally are with a message and are not time consuming, they are also a field for budding filmmakers and enthusiasts to come and play with their talent…

With the growth of digital media, short films have captured the youth audience and the viewers of short films are increasing day by day. People who are active users of YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and other such apps, prefer watching short films than watching a full movie of about 2-3 hours. Short films generally are with a message and are not time consuming, they are also a field for budding filmmakers and enthusiasts to come and play with their talent and skills before moving on to the big league.

So, if you are addicted to short films we bring in top 5 award-winning short films that you cannot afford to miss:-

1. Migration

2. That day after everyday

3. Bypass

4. Afterglow

5. Tubelight ka Chaand