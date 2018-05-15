6 Afghan security forces, 8 Taliban militants dead in Afghanistan clashes

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s Farah city killed at least six Afghan security forces and eight Taliban militants after heavy fighting broke out in the country. Taliban militants launched a major offensive at around 2.40 a.m. from northern and western neighborhood of Farah, in a coordinated effort to seize full control of the city, an official told media. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said that a counter-offensive operation…

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s Farah city killed at least six Afghan security forces and eight Taliban militants after heavy fighting broke out in the country.

Taliban militants launched a major offensive at around 2.40 a.m. from northern and western neighborhood of Farah, in a coordinated effort to seize full control of the city, an official told media.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said that a counter-offensive operation was ongoing and the security forces were trying to bring the situation under control.

“There is no fear of collapsing of the city to the hands of the insurgents,” Danish said.

However, another official said that “the Taliban captured several security checkpoints inside and around the city.

“The situation is tense. Most people are staying indoors. The streets are deserted. Gunfight, airstrikes and explosions are taking place around the city,” he said.

Several security personnel, including provincial Deputy Police Chief Abdul Razaq, were injured during the fighting.