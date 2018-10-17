7 dead, 125 injured in train derailment in Morocco

According to the information given by the reports, in an incident that took place in northern Morocco killed at least six people and 125 others got injured after a train derailed.

The train, which connects northern cities of Casablanca and Tangier, derailed at 10.10 a.m. in Sidi Bouknadel, a small town situated between the cities of Sale and Kenitra, media reported.

Causes of the accident are still unknown, said Mohamed Rabie Khlie, Director of Moroccan national rail operator ONCF.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, Khlie added.