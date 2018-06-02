80 homes destroyed by Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii

According to the information given by the top official, more than 80 homes have been destroyed by the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii due to the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii. The number of homes swallowed by the lava flowing from fissures has jumped to at least 87, up the from the 77 reported destroyed Thursday, Hawaii Civil Defence spokesman Talmadge Mango said Friday. The report of mounting damage followed a mandatory evacuation order issued on Thursday night for a…

According to the information given by the top official, more than 80 homes have been destroyed by the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii due to the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii.

The number of homes swallowed by the lava flowing from fissures has jumped to at least 87, up the from the 77 reported destroyed Thursday, Hawaii Civil Defence spokesman Talmadge Mango said Friday.

The report of mounting damage followed a mandatory evacuation order issued on Thursday night for a portion of the Leilani Estates subdivision in the midst of “vigorous lava eruptions” threatening homes, CNN quoted the Civil Defence Agency as saying.

Residents were advised to evacuate by Friday afternoon. Emergency responders have no plans to rescue anyone from the evacuated areas past the deadline. “They are being asked to leave. Period,” county spokeswoman Janet Snyder told reporters. Four weeks have passed since the first eruption rocked Hawaii’s Big Island and lava continues oozing from volcanic fissures.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the lava from the Kilauea volcano has covered an area of 5.5 square miles — that’s four times as big as New York’s Central Park.