A.R. Rahman brought India on world map through his brilliant music: Majid Majidi

Mumbai: Ace Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi who recently worked with A.R. Rahman is his first Indian film ‘Beyond The Clouds’, said that A.R. Rahman brought India on world map through his brilliant music and more than that as an individual he is a very loving and kind person.

While talking to the media at seashore near Bandra-Worli sea link where he launched the “Chote Motor Chala” song along with actors of the film Malavika Mohanan and Ishaan Khatter, he went on to say: “I wish he was here to launch this song. He worked for his own people all his life. He put India on world map through his brilliant music and, more than that, I think, as an individual, he is a very kind and loving person.”

He further went on to say: “I am grateful to people who have supported us throughout the shooting of this film. People of India are very loving and kind and I think culturally also, I connected with them really well because we also share similar kind of culture back in Iran.”

The film is scheduled to release on April 20 in three languages, including Hindi.