A record was set for most number of people sweeping the floors: Modi on Kumbh 2019

Uttar Pradesh: Speaking about the record set through Kumbh 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a record was set for most number of people sweeping the floors also records were also set in the fields of transportation and art while use of technology for administering the Kumbh was commendable.

“Congratulations to the people of UP, especially Prayagraj,” Modi tweeted as he hailed the work done by the entire administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

His comments came a day after the 50-day-long religious, spiritual and cultural jamboree ended. About the Prayagraj Kumbh, he said: “This Kumbh showcased the best of our culture, spirituality and will be remembered for years to come.”

He commended the use of technology in administering the affairs at largest congregation of humans in one place.

“A record was set for the most number of people sweeping the floors. Records were also set in the fields of transportation and art. Use of technology for administering the Kumbh was commendable,” he said.

Curtains officially came down on Kumbh-2019 on Tuesday evening as Governor Ram Naik and Adityanath took part in the closing ceremony.