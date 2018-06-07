Aamir Khan eager to watch Rajinikanth starrer Kaala

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan today went on to say that he is a huge fan of Tamil megastar Rajinikanth and is very much eager to watch his latest release “Kaala”.

“Have always been a huge Rajni fan, can’t wait to watch ‘Kaala’,” Aamir tweeted on Thursday morning. Aamir and Rajinikanth have featured together in the 1995 film “Aatank Hi Aatank”. It also stars Juhi Chawla.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, “Kaala” also stars Eswari Rao, Samuthirakani,Huma Qureshi, Sampath Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Anjali Patil, Manikandan, Dileepan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kale, Ramesh Thilak, Arul Doss, Aravind Akash, Sakshi Agarwal, Arundhati, Suganya and Nithish.

“Kaala” has been facing opposition in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. However, fans of Rajinikanth celebrated the release of “Kaala” in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

In Karnataka, the film’s release was opposed by some organisations after the southern superstar said the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) on the sharing of the Cauvery river water between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry, has to be set up.