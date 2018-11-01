Aamir Khan praises SRK after seeing ‘Zero’ trailer

Superstar Aamir Khan has the opinion that Shah Rukh Khan has outdone himself in movie Zero. This comment from Aamir came after he watched the trailer of the upcoming film “Zero”.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, “Zero” features SRK as a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. A special trailer screening was held on Wednesday, where Aamir was one of the guests. He took to Twitter and praised the cast and crew of the film.

“Guys, I just saw the trailer of ‘Zero’. Just one word… Outstanding! Congratulations Aanand L Rai! Katrina is fantastic! Anushka Sharma is unbelievable! SRK, you have outdone yourself! Can’t wait to to watch the film,” Aamir wrote.

Shah Rukh on Friday morning shared a photograph of himself along with Aamir and captioned it: “Hug from the Thug! Beat that!” It will release in December.