AAP accuses Centre of flouting environment clearance criteria

New Delhi: The AAP today once again targeted the Central government and this time they accused them of flouting all the basic environmental clearance criteria for its redevelopment plans for south Delhi and sought scrapping or at least reconsideration of the project.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, chief spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) told the media that a public hearing on the project was also not done which is otherwise mandatory by law for such a big project.

Bharadwaj showed documents related to the project in which the date of the public hearing for the Redevelopment of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Colony at Sarojini Nagar was “January 1, 1900, whereas the date of submission for the environment clearance was November 28, 2017”.

Bharadwaj took a dig at the Central government for mentioning the date of the public hearing as January 1, 1900, saying it “must have been held in past life”.

“The projects are only called residential accommodation but a major part of it will be for commercial use, which includes a trade centre and a parking space for 86,000 cars.”