AAP targets Maken over objection to various government projects

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party today took a jibe at the Congress Delhi chief Ajay Maken and asked that if he was joining the BJP, as his objections to various government projects hinted at it.

“Maken is creating obstacles again and again for the Delhi government’s projects. I wonder if he is following the orders of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai told the media here. “Is Maken joining BJPIJ” he asked.

Dismissing allegations of the Congress that there was a scam in the CCTV installation project, Rai said: “The government is following the procedure and the cost of project has increased as the initial amount was only an estimate.”