Aaron Finch heaps praise on Nathon Coulter-Nile

Australia skipper Aaron Finch heaped praise on Nathan Coulter-Nile who gave a brilliant performance with the bat and scored 60-ball 92 to beat West Indies by 15 runs in the second World Cup at Trent Bridge.

On Thursday, Coulter-Nile who is generally not known for his batting — stitched a crucial partnership with Steve Smith and took his team to a more-than-decent total of 288 which his team successfully defended.

Coulter-Nile, who had never scored over 64 in any form of cricket and has only five half-centuries to his name in first-class and List A cricket combined, unleashed a devastating knock after the Aussies were reduced to 38/4 early on due to short-pitched deliveries unleashed by the West Indian fast bowlers.

With Smith, who led a remarkable fight back with a 73 off 103 deliveries, Coulter-Nile belted four sixes and eight fours in a dazzling counter-attacking innings.

“That innings of Coulter-Nile was exceptional. We always thought he had the ability and today he got the opportunity to bat longer,” Finch said after the match.

Talking about his inning, Coulter-Nile revealed that he did not think that he would go on to score 92 in Australia’s fightback.

“I did not think I would get that much. I remember Smith being on 81 and me not hanging around in a practice game, so I thought I would stick around a little bit. I played a pull shot second ball and it went up, luck went my way — a couple dropped safely and inside edged a few. That’s the way cricket goes,” said the right-handed fast bowler.