AB de Villiers reveals his future planning for IPL

After announcing retirement from all sort of International cricket, South African cricketer AB de Villiers today made it clear that he wishes to continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a few more years.

His retirement decision was a shocker for his fans as he played his last Test series against Australia. From 2007 till his retirement earlier in 2018, De Villiers played in three World Cup tournaments but South Africa’s wait for the ultimate glory has only prolonged.

“I will keep on playing IPL for a few years, and I would like to play for the Titans, and help some of the youngsters. But there are no set plans. I haven’t been able to say that for a long time,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.

He added, “Bangalore is a special place, a second home, really. I played my 100th Test there, and obviously RCB is a massive part of my life. India as a country has taken me in, and it’s hard to explain what that feels like. I just play cricket.”

De Villiers says that he has arrived at a point where he does not feel failing to win a World Cup should be the benchmark for any assessment.

“For a long time, the World Cup was a massive goal. But, in the last few years, I have realised that it isn’t realistic to measure yourself purely on what you achieve in that tournament. That will not be the be-all and end-all of my career,” de Villiers said.

“Yes, I would have loved to win it, but I have great memories from World Cups. The 2007 tournament — my first — was very special. We fell short against Australia, when we tried to play too much cricket too soon, but that shift in mentality probably helped us to go over there and win the Test series we then won over there.