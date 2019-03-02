Abhinandan in English meant ‘congratulations’, but it will be different from now on: Modi

After Wing Commander Abhinandan returned back from Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Abhinandan in English till now meant ‘congratulations’, but it will be different from now on.

Speaking partly in English and partly in Hindi, Modi stated: “The strength of our country is that it changes the meaning of words in dictionary. Abhinandan in English until now meant ‘congratulations’, but it will be different from now on.”

His remarks came during a two-day seminar, a day after the Wing Commander was released by Islamabad after over 60 hours in captivity.

Varthaman was captured after a dogfight in the sky when his plane was hit and it crashed in Pakistani territory on February 27.

The 35-year-old IAF officer showed calm during his questioning in Pakistan, a video released by his captors showed.

Addressing private firms linked to the housing construction sector, Modi sought help to take India to the top in the field so as to ensure homes for the “poorest of poor”.

Giving example of construction technology used in tents in Kumbh in Prayagraj, Modi said: “If makeshift arrangements can be made so good, permanent arrangement will be expectedly extremely much better.”