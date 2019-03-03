Abhinandan reveals that he was mentally harassed in Pak

New Delhi: Amidst all the speculations on what all happened with Abhinandan in Pakistan, according to the information given by an official Wing Commander Abhinandan was mentally harassed but not physically tortured in Pakistan custody.

The officer told the authorities that he underwent mental harassment in Pakistani custody but was not tortured, said one of the officials cited above. “Everyone knows how Pakistan circulated a heavily edited propaganda video featuring Abhinandan to spread disinformation,” the official said.

The 35-year-old IAF pilot was first taken to the Air Force Central Medical Establishment on Friday night, where he was evaluated on his physical and psychological states, hours after his repatriation from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was subsequently moved to the Research and Referral Hospital, where he met defence minister NIrmala Sitharaman, two government officials said on condition of anonymity

The air force will debrief Varthaman on the February 27 dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force F-16, which he brought down with his MiG-21, and the time spent in Pakistani custody after the approval of specialist doctors who are monitoring his health parameters, said the second official

His ability to rejoin his unit in the same role depends on his physical and mental condition.

“The top priority is that he recovers his health. There’s a laid down protocol for debriefing in such cases and it will happen after the cooling down process is over. There’s no hurry,” the second official added.

Varthaman, feted as a hero for the dignity and aplomb he maintained during interrogations by Pakistani officers in subsequently aired video-taped conversations,was captured by Pakistani forces after he ejected from his plane when it took a hit from Pakistani fire .

Varthaman met his parents, who had flown in from Chennai, for about five minutes at the Air Force Central Medical Establishment, a specialist facility where aircrew from the three services are assessed for flying fitness.