Abhishek Gupta who filed complaint against SP Goyal arrested

LUCKNOW: Abhishek Gupta, who had filed a complaint against chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s principal secretary SP Goyal with the governor today taken into custody by police from his Indira Nagar residence for the interrogation.

On the other hand the CM has asked chief secretary Rajive Kumar to personally look into the case. The DM and SDM of Hardoi, where Gupta was trying to set up a petrol pump, have also been summoned to Lucknow to explain the situation.

BJP had filed a police complaint against Gupta on Thursday night for misusing names of senior BJP functionaries to put pressure on the government for doing certain illegal works. Gupta, in his compliant to the governor, had alleged that Goyal had asked him for Rs 25 lakh to allocate additional land for the petrol pump.

On Friday afternoon, Gupta’s maternal grandfather and sister reached the CM’s residence to demand his release. His sister Alpana said: “My brother has done nothing wrong and we demand a fair investigation in this case. We have faith in the CM as he is a religious man. We want to know on what charges they have arrested my brother and where he has been taken,” she said.