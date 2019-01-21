Absconder Mehul Choksi surrenders Indian citizenship

Absconder diamantaire Mehul Choksi has made it difficult for India to get him back as he has surrendered his Indian citizenship in favour of Antigua & Barbuda Isles in the West Indies.

Choksi is one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, , official sources said here on Monday.

Choksi acquired his new citizenship last year and then subsequently deposited his cancelled Indian Passport No. Z3396732 and a mandatory fee of $177 for the other formalities.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, are charged with conniving with certain bank officials to dupe the PNB of around Rs 13,500 crore plus by issuing fake Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) to their group companies through the PNB’s flagship Brady House branch.