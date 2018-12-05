Absconding Mallya offers to repay 100 percent bank money

A day after the British national and middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal was extradited to India from Dubai, Absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya has offered to pay back “100 per cent of the principal amount”

Mallya is wanted in a Rs 9,000 crore bank loan default case and has come now with the offer of repaying the amount to the banks handed after middleman in the deal was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Lashing out at the quick media narrative about his extradition to India, Mallya said: “I see the quick media narrative about my extradition decision. That is separate and will take its own legal course. “The most important point is public money and I am offering to pay 100 per cent back. I humbly request the banks and government to take it. If payback refused, Why?” he said.

Late in 2017, India filed extradition proceedings against him which he has contested and pending the final verdict in the case, he is currently on bail in London. The court is set to pronounce its verdict on December 10.