Absolutely blasphemous statement from Deputy CM of J&K on Kathua rape: Congress

New Delhi: Slamming Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for his statement on Kathua rape case, the Congress chief Sushmita Dev said that it was absolutely blasphemous statement from Deputy CM that Kathua rape case was a minor issue. She also said that she expect the Prime Minister to take strict action in this matter and that the Deputy CM should be sacked for his remarks.

“This is an absolutely blasphemous statement from the Deputy Chief Minister of J&K. We expect the Prime Minister and his party to take this matter seriously,” said All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

“Such casualness is the very reason why young children and women are not safe in this country. If it comes from a person who is holding an important position in the government, it is even more blasphemous,” she said.

Dev added: “We are shocked to see that the leaders, who had supported the people who are accused in the Kathua rape case, have been placed in the newly-formed Jammu and Kashmir ministry.

“This shows the casual, insensitive and negligent attitude of the BJP and the parties who have allied with the BJP. It has been proved that the BJP and its allies (PDP) are not serious about woman safety.”

Slamming the Prime Minister for being silent on the issue, Dev said: “He is not just silent on the issue, he is also standing behind the Deputy Chief Minister and those who backed the accused in the case.”