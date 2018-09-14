ABVP shine in DUSU polls

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has managed to win three out of four seats including that of the President, in Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls.

ABVP’s Presidential candidate Ankiv Basoya from the Department of Buddhist Studies defeated Sunny Chhillar of Shivaji College, hailing from Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), by a margin of 1,724 votes.

A total of 20,467 votes were polled for Basoya, while Chhillar trailed behind at 18,743 votes. Shakti Singh of ABVP defeated the closest candidate, Leena of NSUI who also happened to be the only Dalit candidate in the fray –, by a wide margin of 7,673 for the post of Vice-President.

The lone saving grace for NSUI was its Secretary post candidate Akash Chaudhary, who defeated ABVP’s Sudhir Dedha by a margin of over six thousand votes. ABVP’s Jyoti Chaudhary grabbed the post of Joint Secretary, defeating NSUI’s Saurabh Yadav, the closest second, by difference of just under five thousand votes.

The CYSS-AISA alliance failed to ruffle many feathers in its first outing together. It’s Presidential candidate — fielded by CYSS which is affiliated with Aam Aadmi Party managed to get about eight thousand votes, less than half of first runner up’s tally.