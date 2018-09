Lucknow: According to the information given by the police, two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district.

The accident took place on the National Highway-28 when a tyre of the car the victims were travelling in punctured, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The car was headed to Lucknow to receive some pilgrims returning from Haj.

A police official said that the injured were serious but out of danger.