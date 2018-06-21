Achievement is anything that makes difference somewhere: Omung Kumar

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Omung Kumar who is known for making blockbuster film like ‘Mary Kom’, said that achievement could be anything that makes difference somewhere and that he is most interested in narratives about common people whose life goes through unusual incidents.

Asked if sports drama is his favourite genre, Omung told media: “Zero-to-hero is my favourite genre. As a writer, when I look for a story, such things interest me. The achievement could be anything that makes a difference somewhere.” “Any story — from real life, of a real character that intrigues me… I go for it. Then, of course, I put that element in a different context, whether sports, human relationship, family or anything,” added the director of films like “Sarbjit” and “Bhoomi”.

As the film “Yubi Lukpi” is set in Manipur like “Mary Kom”, asked what made him write another story from the northeastern part of the country, he said: “The idea was to find a story about a sport that is not much talked about. It is interesting that the game Yubi Lukpi is the mother of rugby, at least that is what the people of Manipur are claiming. “But we hardly know about it. Also, people do not talk about the game rugby as much as cricket, football or hockey.”