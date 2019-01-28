Acting has always been a dream but then I got distracted: Sara

Mumbai: Riding high on nostalgia, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Simmba’, said that acting has always been a dream but then she got distracted because during her teenage she was fat and nerdy which probably is a combination which says no to acting.

“When I finished the tenth grade, I was almost convinced that I wanted to do medicine. But the thing is that I have a mild tremor problem and I realized that I can’t do surgery. So, I decided to do law and I studied History and Political Science. But then in my last year, I did an acting course,” Sara said at a Leadership Lecture Series of Global Indian International School.

The 25-year-old actress said she was always studious.

Describing herself, she said she is “somebody that till date loves reading and has studied almost every subject and has thoroughly enjoyed it in a university like Columbia and a city like New York”. But the rush that she felt while doing theatre on stage, she says she had never felt like that.

“That’s when I knew what I knew since I was a child.”

Sara said her mother used to take away her books.

“Acting has always been a dream, but then I got distracted. Firstly, I was really fat and secondly I was very nerdy, and the combination meant that I shouldn’t be acting. So I used to keep studying and there was a time when my mother used to confiscate my books because she would say it’s not normal to study so much,” she said.