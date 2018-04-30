Acting was never my priority: Pankaj Tripathi

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Pankaj Tripathi who recently won national award for his performance in the blockbuster movie ‘Newton’, said that acting was never his priority but that does not mean he will be leaving this profession but it is just that he wants to come and do his performance. While talking to the media, he went on to say: "Acting was never my first priority. This is not life... this is a part of life. That does not mean…

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Pankaj Tripathi who recently won national award for his performance in the blockbuster movie ‘Newton’, said that acting was never his priority but that does not mean he will be leaving this profession but it is just that he wants to come and do his performance.

While talking to the media, he went on to say: “Acting was never my first priority. This is not life… this is a part of life. That does not mean I will leave acting. It is just that I want to come, do the performance that I love and go back to nature.”

Born to a farmer’s family and brought up in Bihar, Pankaj told media in an interview: “I am really thankful for whatever I have got in the last five years. It is great, really. But I want to see myself somewhere else.”

“I want to build my farmhouse where I will do organic farming, I want to pet some animals, and some beautiful flowers should be there in the garden. I want to live close to nature, along with my family.”

The National School of Drama alumnus, who has delivered laudable performances in films like “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Fukrey”, “Gurgaon” and “Newton”, said his career as an actor never took precedence over his family.