Adele working hard to become fitter

Singer Adele is working towards becoming fitter so that she can try acting in a film. The “Hello” singer has been secretly working out to videos of British fitness coach Joe Wicks.

Adele’s new fitness target is to lose weight as she prepares to launch an acting career.

“Adele is a big fan of Joe Wicks. She’s started trying out his workout videos at home and has also bought a few of his recipe books. They haven’t met and Joe isn’t training her personally. She has her own personal trainer but struggles to find the motivation to go to the gym if he’s not with her.

“It’s much easier for her to do one of Joe’s quick video workouts at home,” a source said.