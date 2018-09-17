Aditi Rao Hydari and her Mani Ratnam connection!

Aditi Rao Hydari has the opinion that she always wanted to be a Mani Ratnam heroine and is very happy after collaborating with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the second time.

The actress, who started her acting journey in 2006 with the film “Prajapathi”, had previously worked with Ratnam in “Kaatru Veliyidai”. Ever since her debut, she has worked with finest filmmakers like Ratnam, Omung Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Tamil, she has also featured in Malyalam, Telugu and Marathi cinema.

Asked how does she look at her filmography consisting of work by such great names, Aditi told media here: “I feel really blessed because for somebody who does not know the industry… I have not grown up watching too many films but I just had this dream and in fact that dream was a little girl’s dream when I saw Mani sir’s film…. I saw Mani sir’s ‘Bombay’ and I wanted to be a Mani sir heroine.”

They will also work together in the upcoming Tamil film “Chekka Chivantha Vaanam”. She said her “intentions have always been to work with directors who inspire me and I respect”.