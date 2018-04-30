Aditi Rao Hydari has some revelations to make!

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari today said that she feels excited to get support from the people in Bollywood keeping in mind the fact that she has no backing in the film industry. The actress, who has got rave reviews for her role in hit film "Padmaavat", spoke about her career in Vogue India's May 2018 issue. The cover image of the issue has been shot on the OnePlus 6, which is said to be the first ever Indian magazine cover…

The actress, who has got rave reviews for her role in hit film “Padmaavat”, spoke about her career in Vogue India’s May 2018 issue. The cover image of the issue has been shot on the OnePlus 6, which is said to be the first ever Indian magazine cover shot on a smartphone.

“I have no backing in the film industry. It is thrilling to be supported by people you love and respect. I just choose to keep doing my own thing, as long as I am not hurting anyone,” Aditi said.

“If anyone wants to screw me over, it’s their problem,” she added. For Hydari, it is all about the arts.

“I love painting, music, colour and dance. Acting is an amalgamation of all art forms… You can be anybody or anything. It’s safe and secure, it’s comfort.”

Aditi is known for films like “London, Paris, New York”, “Wazir” and “Bhoomi”. She has also worked in the south Indian film industry, with projects like “Prajapathi”, “Sringaram” and “Kaatru Veliyidai” to her credit.