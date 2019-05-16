Aditi Rao Hydari stopped Google search for herself

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has the opinion that she stopped doing a Google search for herself as she saw some indecent images of her on the web.

Aditi expressed this in an episode of Voot’s “Feet Up with the Stars Season 2”, read a statement.

While narrating her experience of shooting for “Yeh Saali Zindagi”, Aditi said she was taken aback when she found her backless pictures on the Internet.

“Once I googled myself and came across some not so pleasant images with bareback from my first movie. After that, I consciously decided to never Google myself again,” she said.

Having made her debut in 2009 with the film “Yeh Saali Zindagi”, Aditi has appeared in movies like “Bhoomi”, “Rockstar”, “Murder 3”, “Delhi-6” and “Daas Dev”.

Aditi also revealed her ‘to be guest list’ if she were to host a party at her place.

“I would invite Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar,” she said.