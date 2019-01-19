Aditi Rao Hydari to walk the ramp at a fashion show for charity

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be contributing in a social cause as she will walk the ramp at a fashion show for free to raise funds for charity intiatives.

The event is happening in collaboration with an NGO called Saharchari Foundation. The funds will be raised and the proceeds will be used for supporting charities and non-profit organisations focused on empowering women, read a statement.

“It’s a great honour to associate with Sahachari Foundation and walk for their noble fundraiser initiative that work towards women welfare and empowerment,” Aditi said.

“Their selfless work is truly commendable and I’m glad that the proceeds will go to charities for a worthwhile cause.” The women at Sahachari foundation are organising the fundraiser to celebrate 10 years with a special showcasing by House of Kotwara. It will be held on Monday.