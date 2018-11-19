Adopt this method to treat post-traumatic stress disorder!

There are huge number of people these days who are undergoing stress and traumatic stress disorder for small reasons, it is not only prevalent amongst older ones but also affects the younger generation while adopting meditation on a daily basis can help you treat the post traumatic stress disorder.

A study published in the Lancet Psychiatry Journal revealed that transcendental meditation can prove to be a viable option to lessen the severity of PTSD symptoms, thus providing a good alternative to the conventional prolonged exposure-based treatments.

The study was conducted through a randomized controlled trial on 203 war veterans in the US, diagnosed with PTSD resulting from active military service.

According to co-author Dr Sanford Nidich, Maharishi University of Management Research Institute, USA, PTSD can negatively impact cardiovascular health, occupational functioning and even memory.

“PTSD harms veterans’ mental, physical, and financial well-being, and there is also growing evidence of links between PTSD and cardiovascular health, occupational functioning, metabolic function, and possibly even dementia risk. Our findings indicate the feasibility and efficacy of transcendental meditation as a potential therapy for veterans with PTSD and encourages future research to explore the durability of the benefits and applications to other populations with PTSD.” – Dr Sanford Nidich, Maharishi University of Management Research Institute

The research spanning three weeks showed that meditation is as effective as traditional treatments, and even more than health education classes. Notably, drop-out rates were also low for those indulging in the former.