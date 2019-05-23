Advani congratulates Modi, Shah

New Delhi: BJP veteran L.K. Advani today credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah for the party’s “unprecedented” performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi for steering BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections. Amit Bhai Shah as BJP President and all dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that BJP’s message reaches every voter,” he said in his message.

Advani, a former Deputy Prime Minister, also hailed the Election Commission and the voters for the peaceful elections.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling that in a country as large and diverse as India, electoral process has been so successfully completed and for that, my compliments to the electorate and all the agencies involved. May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead,” he said.