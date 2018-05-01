Afghanistan: 11 children dead, 16 injured in suicide attack

Afghanistan: Amidst the constant attacks across the war-torn country, according to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in southern Afghanistan killed at least 11 children and 16 others got injured in suicide attack on a foreign military. Sixteen others were wounded, including foreign and Afghan security forces, when a bomb-laden car exploded in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial police spokesman Qasim Afgha told media. The children from the madrasa had gathered around the…

Sixteen others were wounded, including foreign and Afghan security forces, when a bomb-laden car exploded in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial police spokesman Qasim Afgha told media.

The children from the madrasa had gathered around the NATO convoy for fun when the bomber struck, said Abdul Rahim Ayubi, a lawmaker from Kandahar.

Matiullah Helal, the deputy spokesman for the provincial police chief, said 19 people were also wounded, including eight Romanian NATO soldiers, nine civilians and two policemen. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Kandahar bombing and no comment from NATO.