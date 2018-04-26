Afghanistan: 24 militants dead, 34 injured in attack

Giving details about the attack, an army spokesperson said that in an incident that took place in Balkh province killed at least 24 militants and 36 got injured as Afghan forces targeted Taliban positions. While talking to the media, he went on to say: "The government forces from ground and air began attacking Taliban hideouts and positions at 1.30 a.m. on Thursday." Taliban militants launched their so-called spring offensive on Wednesday and since then they have been engaged with the…

