Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in 2nd T20, beat by 6 wickets

It was another superb day of cricket for the Afghanistan cricket team as they defeated the powerful Bangladesh team by 6 wickets in the second match of the three-match T20I series played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first but could not rise on the occasion and faltered completely in the batting arena. Despite of all the efforts they just managed to score on a small total of just 134/8 which was chased easily thereafter by the Afganistan team.

For Afghanistan it was once again leggie Rashid Khan who made the opponent’s batting line up struggle against his class bowling with figures of 4/12. It was only Tamin Iqbal (43) and Abu Hider (unbeaten 21), who showed some resistance against their opponents, to help Bangladesh reach a moderate total.

Afghanistan chased down the total with ease with seven balls to spare, thanks to a decent batting effort. Before falling out, openers Mohmmad Shahzad (24) and Usman Ghani (21) provided a good start to Afghanistan while Samiullah Shenwari and Mohaad Nabi contributed with 41 and 31 runs respectively to help Afghanistan clinch the series.

Both the sides will square off for the final time in the series here on Thursday.