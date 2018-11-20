Aggression depends on how the situation is on field: Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli today said that his aggression depends on how the situation is on field and for him aggression is passion to win the game for his country.

Kohli said to many people aggression means something else but for him it is the passion to win at any cost.

“Aggression for me is the passion to win and winning on every ball for the team. I think people have different meaning of aggression but for me it is to win the match at any cost and giving 120% for the team on each and every delivery,” Kohli told reporters on Tuesday, ahead of the opening T20I, starting on Wednesday.

“It could be on the field or if I’m sitting outside and applauding someone or batting or running, it could be anything. That, for me, is aggression.

“Aggression depends on how the situation is on field. If the opposition is aggressive towards you then you counter it,” he added. Kohli also commented on the situation where Cricket Australia turned down the appeal of reducing the bans of Steve Smith and David Warner.

“I honestly don’t know exactly what happened before those decisions were taken. Obviously everyone saw what happened but unless I know the details it is not my place to comment on,” Kohli said. “The decision is made by someone and that is going on in the sidelines. Honestly not my place to give an opinion on,” he added.