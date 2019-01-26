AgustaWestland case: Enforcement Directorate arrests co-accused Gautam Khaitan

According to the information given by agency officials, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Gautam Khaitan in the case relating to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, on charges of money laundering.

A lawyer by profession, Khaitan, was arrested late on Friday and would be produced before a special court later on Saturday.

The arrest comes a week after the Income Tax Department raided Khaitan’s offices and various other properties in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

It is learned that the financial probe agency has gathered evidence against the lawyer for allegedly receiving kickbacks in other defence deals, besides AgustaWestland, during the tenure of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

The ED said that the lawyer had been “controlling” the modus operandi and was responsible for routing the money, misusing his connections and clients, including the ones inherited from his father, to launder the money with the use of a variety of accounts in Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Tunisia, Switzerland, the UK and India.