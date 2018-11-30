New Delhi: AIIMS MBBS 2019 registration is will start in some time and the newly introduced two tier registration procedure for AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam will begin today.

Here is the eligibility criteria for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 registration:

Candidates who have passed / appearing / appeared in 12th class examination (in 10+2 scheme) or its equivalent with the subjects of English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology are eligible.

The exam taken by 2.5 lakh medical aspirants (based on previous reports), every year and is one of the biggest exams, after the centrally conducted NEET.

How to apply for AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam?

Candidates can apply for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam at the official website aiimsexams.org. The basic registration process will be in process till January 3, 2019 while on the other hand the formalities of the final registration process will continue till March, 2019.

How to go for AIIMS MBBS final registration process?

AIIMS will release the candidature of the applicants after the basic registration, after which they can proceed for the final registration process.

Date when AIIMS MBBS 2019 will be held?

AIIMS MBBS 2019 will be held on May 25 and 26. The exam will be held for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana