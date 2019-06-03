Air Force Plane An-32 carrying 13 goes missing

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force transport aircraft that took off from Assam’s Jorhat earlier today with eight crew members and five passengers onboard has gone missing.

The Antonov An-32 took off at 12:25 pm for a military landing strip in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh. The Air Force has launched a search operation to track down the plane.

The terrain under the flight’s route is mountainous and heavily-forested. The landing and take-off approaches to Mechuka are extremely difficult. The An-32 is a Russian-designed twin engine turboprop transport aircraft used extensively by the Indian Air Force for over four decades.

In 2016, an Indian Air Force An-32 disappeared while flying over the Bay of Bengal after taking off from Chennai for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.