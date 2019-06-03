Air Force Plane An-32 carrying 13 goes missing

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Indian Air Force transport

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force transport aircraft that took off from Assam’s Jorhat earlier today with eight crew members and five passengers onboard has gone missing.

The Antonov An-32 took off at 12:25 pm for a military landing strip in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh. The Air Force has launched a search operation to track down the plane.

The terrain under the flight’s route is mountainous and heavily-forested. The landing and take-off approaches to Mechuka are extremely difficult. The An-32 is a Russian-designed twin engine turboprop transport aircraft used extensively by the Indian Air Force for over four decades.

In 2016, an Indian Air Force An-32 disappeared while flying over the Bay of Bengal after taking off from Chennai for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Nation News,Nation Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, Assam's Jorhat, Indian Air Force

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force transport aircraft that took off from Assam's Jorhat earlier today with eight crew members and five passengers onboard has gone missing. The Antonov An-32 took off at 12:25 pm for a military landing strip…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH