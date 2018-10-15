Air India crew member injured after falling from aircraft

The Air India airline said that their air hostess was injured after she fell from an aircraft while attempting to close the door of a New Delhi-bound flight Monday morning at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

Air India has launched a probe into the mishap.

“In an unfortunate incident today, one of our cabin crew Ms.Harsha Lobo, operating flight AI-864, BOM-DEL, fell down on tarmac from B777 aircraft door L5 while closing it. She sustained injuries to her legs and has been taken to Nanavati hospital for further treatment. Air India is enquiring into the incident,” the airline said in a statement.

The incident took place when flight AI 864, a Boeing 777-337 aircraft was being readied for its scheduled departure around 7 am. The flight eventually left after a 90-minute delay at 8:30 am.