Airtel, Idea & Vodafone to create optical fibre venture

In order to take on Reliance Jio, famous telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have been grabbing headlines every now and then for their affordable new recharge plans but this time all the three top notch company is planning to create optical fibre venture in order to give tuff competition to Jio.

As per the reports given by the media, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said that he has ‘invited’ Vodafone Idea to be a partner in his fibre company Telesonic, and the two can pool assets together.

Vodafone Idea has given the proposal a ‘warm’ response, added Mittal.

“We have given an invitation. We did that in towers, and if you remember, Indus Towers was created. On the same lines, we have asked Vodafone-Idea to come and join the fibre company,” Mittal told reporters during an interaction at the ongoing Mobile World Congress.

“It will be a two-party JV. We are starting with our own fibre company and if Vodafone Idea brings its fibre assets, then they will get appropriate shares.”

Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel is creating Telesonic Networks to accommodate all of its 246,000 kilometres of fibre assets.

“They have a lot of fibre, we have a lot of fibre. Though we have lot of overlaps, both of us will gain about 25% capacity and new routes which we don’t have So, you stop wasting money,” Mittal said.

When asked about a deal with Jio, Mittal said, “From our point of view, more the merrier. one fibre company will be perfect. We will first get the Vodafone thing going and will see after that.”

According to industry expert, Airtel and Vodafone Idea can cut their cost on expansion of the fibre network by forming a joint venture.

Earlier this week, Vodafone group CEO Nick Reads had said that telecom companies ‘need to collaborate and share network’ to offer better coverage and manage costs efficiently.