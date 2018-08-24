Airtel Launches ‘Foreign Pass’- International Roaming Voice Packs for Prepaid Customers

Patna: In yet another industry first, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) today launched affordable international roaming voice packs, ‘Foreign Pass’, for prepaid customers in India. Airtel Prepaid customers can now make and receive calls at affordable rates while traveling abroad and never worry about running out of balance. Starting at just Rs.196, Airtel ‘Foreign Pass’ is available for 20 countries including US, UK, Canada, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

Starting as low as Rs. 196, these voice call packs are available for most popular travel destinations and is aimed at offering travellers the convenience of keeping in touch with their friends and family instantly. For e.g. with these packs customers will now be able to make and receive free local calls and outgoing calls to India. Customers have the option of choosing from three affordable voice calling packs, starting at Rs. 196 for 20 mins, followed by Rs. 296 for 40 minutes and Rs. 446 for 75 mins.

Extensive customer research by Airtel suggested a customer usually wants to connect with family/ friends upon arrival at a destination – these new packs have been designed to help address the problem of quick, short calls overseas without the hassle of buying local SIMs.

Commenting on the launch, Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Airtel Foreign Pass – convenient prepaid International Roaming Recharges to keep our customers connected and tension free, even when traveling abroad. Happy to share that Airtel is the first telco in the country to have designed these value offers for prepaid customers. We will continue to focus on innovations to add to customer convenience and delight”.

Activating these IR Packs is as simple as doing a recharge and customers can activate the pack through My Airtel App, or the Airtel website: www.airtel.in/ir in addition to walking to any of the nearest retailers.

These recharge packs will be available to customers for the following 20 countries: UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Srilanka, Bahrain, China, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands and Thailand.

Airtel has already launched innovative and affordable postpaid International Roaming packs for all major countries across the world. These packs come with convenient validity options of 1 day, 10 days, and 30 days and offer loads of benefits including free incoming calls/SMS, calling minutes and texts both to India and the local country as well as data to stay online.