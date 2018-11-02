Airtel provided the fastest download speed, says Report

According to an Open Signal report that specialises in mapping telecom networks and their service quality, Bharti Airtel provided the fastest download speed during June-August, while Reliance Jio topped in terms of 4G availability.

The average download speed of Airtel was 7.53 Mbps (megabits per second), followed by Jio in the second place with 5.47 Mbps, it said. “Airtel dominated our Download Speed Experience regional awards, coming top in 16 circles and drawing (equal) in two others,” the report said.

The survey showed that Jio, the latest entrant in the Indian telecommunications markets, was the best in terms of 4G network in the country. “Jio continues to grow from 96.4 per cent to 96.7 per cent in our analysis, particularly remarkable in a relatively new LTE market like India,” it noted.

In the second spot for 4G availability was Airtel with a score of 73.99 per cent. In terms of upload speed, the report showed that Idea topped among the service providers with an average speed of 2.88 Mbps, followed by Vodafone with 2.31 Mbps.

The survey analysed over 10.5 billion measurements from 1.7 million devices over 90 days through August, it added.