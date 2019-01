Aishwarya Rai again show stopper in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar, See pictures

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has the distinction of been featured on photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar every year of its two-decade existence. In a recent launch event by Ratnani for the 20th installment of his calendar, Aishwarya was yet again the showstopper.

Other stars to have shot for Ratnani’s milestone 20th calendar are Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Leone, Farhan Akhtar and Kriti Sanon.