Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya and Shah Rukh with AbRam school annual day pics are out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan along with AbRam attended school annual day and watched their children perform.

Aishwarya arrived with daughter Aaradhya, who was dressed for the occasion in red. Videos of her performing on the stage are online. Sporting two ponytails, Abhishek’s little girl can be seen dancing enthusiastically onstage. She, along with other children, used pom-poms as they danced to the beats of a song. Aaradhya looked very confident dancing and does her steps well.