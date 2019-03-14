Ajay-Alia to make their debut in Telugu industry together with ‘RRR’

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn who are known to be one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Bollywood industry, are now trying their hand in the Telegu industry as well by making their debut together with the forthcoming movie ‘RRR’.

“This is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era. Most of us are well aware of the stories of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. We know they are popular freedom fighters and were fearless. What most of us don’t know is that there are gaps in the lives of these revolutionaries that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years,” Rajamouli said.

“‘RRR’ will be a fictional story of what could have happened in the lives of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem in those years when they had disappeared. What if they had met and trained themselves to fight for the same cause,” he said.

While Jr. NTR, otherwise known as Tarak, will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Seetharama Raju.

“I’m glad both Tarak and Charan agreed to be part of this project. Even if one of them said no, I wouldn’t have taken up this subject. Charan will play young Alluri Seetharama Raju and Tarak as young Komaram Bheem,” Rajamouli said.

Talking about roping in Alia and Ajay, Rajamouli said he needed talented actors from other industries as this is a pan-Indian film.

“We are thrilled to have Alia and Ajay on board. Both of them were really excited to be part of this project. When I wanted to approach Ajay, I sent him a text and he immediately made time to meet. After he heard the story idea, he immediately adjusted his dates to give me time,” he said.