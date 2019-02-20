Ajay Devgn on trolling: Do not judge my children

Mumbai: After his children Nysa and Yug been trolled several times for their looks and appearances, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn said that do not judge his children because his children are not from the film industry and he also said that people can judge Kajol and him but judging his children who are in limelight because of their parents is not fair.

He said: “Judge me, but don’t judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us…it’s because of us, our children are under the spotlight everytime.”

“Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad…so do my children,” he added.

The actor, who was in Delhi to promote his fortcoming film Total Dhamaal, said, “Honestly speaking, those people don’t really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling.”

The star couple’s first child Nysa recently got trolled and body-shamed for her airport look – and this was not the first time she was being targetted.

Asked about how Nysa deals with “such harsh comments”, Devgn said: “She used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn’t care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what.”

On how to tackle trolls, he said, “Avoid it… If you will react, they will react more and this will continue. So better to stop fighting against trollers.”