Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken resigned as party’s Delhi unit chief and cited health reasons behind this decision. According to the information given by the Party sources, Maken met Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday to hand over his resignation and his resignation has been accepted.

Maken had even earlier expressed his desire to resign from his position on health grounds but the party high command asked him to continue back then.

“After the 2015 Vidan Sabha elections, as the Delhi Congress chief, I have received a lot of love from Delhi Congress workers, the media covering the party and from our party head Rahul Gandhi ji. In these difficult times, it was not easy. I thank you all for everything,” Maken tweeted on Friday morning.